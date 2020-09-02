Montana law seems to support Helena recall effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I do not live in Lewis and Clark County and certainly not Helena. I am very interested as a Montana citizen of the actions of the City of Helena, its elected officials and wide-ranging activities even beyond Helena and the county.

A group of people in Helena started a recall movement and were shut down by the Montana District Court, in Lewis and Clark County (as reported by the Helena Independent Record). Given Montana law, that certainly seems strange and hints of interference on the part of the elected officials in Helena and, in my opinion, casts the court in a poor light.

Right or wrong, the Montana law is fairly clear and I believe that someone needs to address this right up to the Montana Supreme Court. If indeed the Montana Supreme Court gets involved and overturns the District Court, then will it be in time for the Nov. 3 election? If not, then what? Hold over the activity to 2022 or hold a special election after Nov. 3? Justice delayed is justice denied.

Jerry Weissman,

Great Falls

