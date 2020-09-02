 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana law seems to support Helena recall effort

Montana law seems to support Helena recall effort

{{featured_button_text}}

I do not live in Lewis and Clark County and certainly not Helena. I am very interested as a Montana citizen of the actions of the City of Helena, its elected officials and wide-ranging activities even beyond Helena and the county.

A group of people in Helena started a recall movement and were shut down by the Montana District Court, in Lewis and Clark County (as reported by the Helena Independent Record). Given Montana law, that certainly seems strange and hints of interference on the part of the elected officials in Helena and, in my opinion, casts the court in a poor light.

Right or wrong, the Montana law is fairly clear and I believe that someone needs to address this right up to the Montana Supreme Court. If indeed the Montana Supreme Court gets involved and overturns the District Court, then will it be in time for the Nov. 3 election? If not, then what? Hold over the activity to 2022 or hold a special election after Nov. 3? Justice delayed is justice denied.

Jerry Weissman,

Great Falls

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News