Montana legislators show no regard for health

After four years of Donald Trump, I never thought I could be shocked by Republican politicians. Seeing our new Montana Legislature in chamber without masks has me very upset.

If our representatives care so little about their own health and that of others, what kind of legislation for the welfare of Montanans can we expect?

May prayer is for none of these persons, family and/or friends to become ill with COVID.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

