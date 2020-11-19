 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana legislators show no regard for health

Montana legislators show no regard for health

{{featured_button_text}}

After four years of Donald Trump, I never thought I could be shocked by Republican politicians. Seeing our new Montana Legislature in chamber without masks has me very upset.

If our representatives care so little about their own health and that of others, what kind of legislation for the welfare of Montanans can we expect?

May prayer is for none of these persons, family and/or friends to become ill with COVID. 

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News