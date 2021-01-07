Montana made mistake in re-electing Senator Daines

MONTANA'S MISTAKE--
The events of the other day in D.C. upset us all. It is apparent to many that Montana has made a grave error in re-electing Steve Daines, being one of the senators opposing the Electoral College vote and promoting and supporting the baseless claims of Donald Trump. This, in many people's eyes, makes him an accessory and partly to blame for the violence in D.C.
He is an embarrassment to the state of Montana and his withdrawal of his opposition shows he knows he made a mistake following and supporting this madman in the White House. This will following him the rest of his hopefully brief political career!
Chris Nelson,
Lolo