Dear NorthWestern Energy:
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, renewable energy is the clear choice. Recently the price of such technologies as wind and solar have dropped dramatically, making investment in renewables the best business move you could make.
The rest of the world is headed towards renewable energy as fast as they can, a total renewable future is becoming an inevitability and if companies like NorthWestern want to be part of that future, they must stop counting on fossil fuels alone and build their renewable capacity as soon as possible. NorthWestern’s insistence on building new fossil fuel plants instead of clean energy is long-term business suicide and leaves Montanans vulnerable to fluctuations in the fossil fuel market.
We have an amazing chance here in Montana to overhaul our energy generation, to transform from one of the biggest pollution sources in the West to leading the way in clean energy that provides stable, well-paying jobs in rural communities while drastically reducing air pollution and carbon emissions.
The sooner we jump on board making as much of our energy come from renewables as possible, the sooner we will experience the myriad benefits associated with it.
Reese Dowdy,
Missoula