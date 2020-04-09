Montana must shut down all non-resident hunting

I am writing to urge all Montanans to contact Gov. Bullock's Office (406-444-3111) and request that all non-resident hunting be shut down immediately.

Alaska shut down non-resident hunting effective April 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Montana needs to do the same.

If our schools and businesses are shut down and we have a "stay home" order in place until April 24, why are we welcoming out-of-state hunters with a simple order to practice social distancing? It makes no sense at all!