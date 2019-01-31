Ex-Justice Jim Nelson’s guest column of Jan. 31 focuses narrowly on his Baxter decision experience while turning a blind eye to the euthanasia monopoly’s large body of work in Montana and nationally marketing extremely poor public policy to the detriment of our individual choices for the benefit of the medical industrial complex.
Let’s read their bills together and we will agree that they eviscerate our individual choices rather than honor them with an ordinary witness to the so called “self administration.” We have seen over the last 10 years these bills morph into loosey-goosey laws based on the teenage concept of “everybody is doing it” and the low legal bar of “in good faith.”
As an example now in New Mexico: House Bill 90. Read the bill. It promotes and markets itself by claiming nine times that the poison must be self-administered and then omits an ordinary witness to document and honor the individual’s choice. This tactic is known to be deceptive in order to deflect reasonable and prudent scrutiny.
The bill provides immunity for a predatory heir, predatory corporations and others to witness the application process and force the individual’s death 48 hours later, all before the rest of the family knows.
Page 2 line 23: The bill allows a nurse via telecommunication to process the application and be finalized on an iPhone; there will be an app for that.
New Mexico deserves reasonable and prudent laws. Even if you favor the concept this bill is not the one. Vote "no" on HB90.
The NM euthanasia bill “peels away some of the trappings of safeguards and makes it look as nakedly death-centered as it has always been” — John Kelly, "Not Dead Yet."
Thankfully our Montana legislators read the euthanasia bills and rejected them in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
It’s OK, Mr. Nelson; judges do make mistakes too.
And as one of your fellow justices commented, “the legislature needs to speak to this issue.”
And yes, Montana is a laboratory of the union and we have done our due diligence these past 10 years on this issue. Montana is nimble enough and has the standing to lead the nation in upholding the rights of the individual by banning euthanasia. Vote yes on House Bill 284.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide (MTaas.org),
Hamilton