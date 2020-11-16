Montana needs an Indigenous People’s Day

“Destiny is the scape-goat which we make responsible for all our crimes and follies; a necessity which we set down invincible when we have no wish to strive against it.” Alexander Belfour (1767-1829), Scottish novelist. In 1296 English invaded Scotland, and two wars resulted. Scotland gained their independence, more or less. Belfour’s quote may have been born of English occupation and oppression.

Could this apply to our country and state with the Indigenous and all the rest of us?

How about a Indigenous Day in Montana? Shane Morigeau (36) who is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, introduced such a bill in February 2019 in the Montana House where it passed 62 to 35. It didn’t pass in the Senate Committee though.

The potential cost was used as a pretense for its failure, but the quote above is no doubt applicable once again. In 52 days the legislative session is starting which can do the correct thing, of which South Dakota and Idaho have already done.

Six percent of our state might appreciate the respect. We must address our divisions, so amplified this year. Let’s celebrate the worthy, and heal.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

