Montana needs Conley's experience as nurse

Loni Conley is a Democrat running for House of Representatives in District 96. This is the where Conley grew up and attended school from K-12th grades. Her roots are deep, as her parents still live here and Conley has returned to living in this district.

As a BSN trained nurse from Montana State University, Conley has demonstrated critical thinking in several aspects the health care. Through her experience, Conley has ideas to reduce barriers for those seeking mental health treatment and help lower suicide rates in Montana. Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, many of the ideas brought forward to “improve” the act are bring discredited. However, Loni Conley has the experience to know what ideas will bring improvement to our health care system and what ideas should be discarded.

During this pandemic, having a nurse serve in the Montana Legislature will surely be a positive. Having a person in the legislature who knows the issues facing integral aspect of your economy can help everyone design and implement policies that will work in Montana.

Please join me in supporting Loni Conley in this year. House District 96 and Montana need her clear voice.

Tom Facey,

Missoula

