Montana needs Graybill as attorney general

Montanans need Raph Graybill as our next attorney general.

Graybill is outspoken about his support for the recognition of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which would guarantee equal protection from discrimination for all people, regardless of sex. I know this isn’t just talk — because I know Raph Graybill.

I had the pleasure of working with Graybill in the office of Gov. Steve Bullock. Graybill was a stellar chief legal counsel, leading the fight to protect our public lands and keep dark money out of our elections. But Graybill was also a reliable and supportive colleague. Graybill empowered me to find the confidence I needed to succeed in a field often dominated by men. That’s what it means to be an ally.

This year, the ERA was finally ratified by 38 states. But the Trump administration refuses to recognize it. And even though Montana ratified the ERA decades ago, our attorney general is nowhere to be seen.

We need to elect Graybill because he will be an ally to all Montanans. Not just in the fight to ratify the ERA, but in the fight to protect and advance the values we all hold dear. I encourage you to vote for Raph Graybill.

Hadley Jackson,

Missoula

