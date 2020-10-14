 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana needs great representation

Montana needs great representation

{{featured_button_text}}

I worked with Kathleen Williams on Montana legislation when I was Montana’s Director of Agriculture. Kathleen excels in her networking, communication and interpersonal skills. These skills will allow Kathleen to build positive relationships with the other 434 members of the U.S. House of Representatives insuring that Montana’s issues are given adequate consideration. Kathleen is also rock solid in her understanding of agricultural issues and will represent Montana’s farmers and ranchers extremely well.

Montana Farmers Union invited candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Governor’s race to discuss rural and ag issues last spring and this fall with virtual town hall meetings. Matt Rosendale was the only candidate who declined to participate. With his Maryland background, did he not feel comfortable discussing Montana agricultural issues? He should have made the effort. I do not believe that Matt Rosendale has the networking, communication and interpersonal skills to enable Montanans’ views to be adequately considered by Congress.

Kathleen Williams will make sure that Montanans are heard in Washington D.C. Montana’s rural areas will have very strong representation with Kathleen.

Ron de Yong,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News