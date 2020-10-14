Montana needs great representation

I worked with Kathleen Williams on Montana legislation when I was Montana’s Director of Agriculture. Kathleen excels in her networking, communication and interpersonal skills. These skills will allow Kathleen to build positive relationships with the other 434 members of the U.S. House of Representatives insuring that Montana’s issues are given adequate consideration. Kathleen is also rock solid in her understanding of agricultural issues and will represent Montana’s farmers and ranchers extremely well.

Montana Farmers Union invited candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Governor’s race to discuss rural and ag issues last spring and this fall with virtual town hall meetings. Matt Rosendale was the only candidate who declined to participate. With his Maryland background, did he not feel comfortable discussing Montana agricultural issues? He should have made the effort. I do not believe that Matt Rosendale has the networking, communication and interpersonal skills to enable Montanans’ views to be adequately considered by Congress.

Kathleen Williams will make sure that Montanans are heard in Washington D.C. Montana’s rural areas will have very strong representation with Kathleen.

Ron de Yong,

Kalispell

