Montana needs Matt Rosendale

Electing Matt Rosendale to the U.S. Congress will be another life line to help D.C. and President Trump pull us out of the swamp. Matt’s election to Congress is a career politician’s worst nightmare.

Matt Rosendale’s focus continues to be increasing efficiency, ending price gouging, and cutting costs. He supports lower taxes and getting Montanans back to work. Like our President, he’s not cowed by big business to rubber stamp elitist policies. We need that track record in Washington.

Rated “A” by the NRA, Matt Rosendale strongly supports law enforcement. He always supports our veterans and service members, and he fights to make sure they get the care and recognition they deserve. Of course, being the son and brother of two U.S. Marines might have driven home his reverence of those who serve our country.

Matt and his family are stepping up to the plate once again. He’s looking out for Montana’s taxpayers. Yes, Matt has my support. We need his representation in Washington. Please join me in voting for Matt Rosendale, U.S. Congress.

Representative Becky Beard,

House District 80, Elliston

