Montana needs Rosendale’s pro-jobs agenda

In the wake of COVID-19, Montana is experiencing unemployment at levels which haven’t been seen in my lifetime. Now more than ever, we need a congressman with a pro-jobs agenda who will fight to get government out of the way and get Montanans back to work.

Matt Rosendale understands that Montana businesses create jobs — not government. He has spent his career fighting to loosen the government stranglehold on our job creators and has won some important battles.

In the state Legislature and in the Auditor's Office, Rosendale has fought to cut taxes on our job creators, eliminate burdensome regulations, and rein in out-of-control government spending.

The same cannot be said for Kathleen Williams, who has a long history of supporting tax increases, wasteful spending, environmental extremism and oppressive regulatory overreach. Her radical liberal policies are a recipe for further job loss and stagnation, not economic recovery.

In short, we need Matt Rosendale in Congress to reignite our economy and get our state back on track. I trust Rosendale to right the ship and help foster job growth in Montana. I am proud to support Matt for U.S. Congress, and I urge all Montanans return their ballot for Matt Rosendale.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth,