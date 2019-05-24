Montana needs Steve Bullock. Governor Bullock is seeking, along with 21 [at time of writing] others, to be the Democratic nominee for President in 2020.
Governor Bullock has performed both honorably and effectively during his two terms as governor and has clearly demonstrated himself highly qualified for the national political arena.
But Governor Bullock is seeking the wrong office. Of the 22 declared Democratic candidates for President, there are more than a few, including Steve Bullock, who are quite capable in terms of experience, temperament and character to lead the nation with distinction. But there is only one Democrat capable of winning the upcoming election for the U.S. Senate and that is Steve Bullock.
If Mr. Bullock wins the Democratic nomination for President, he will have my unequivocal support and vote but should his campaign fail to catch fire, I will urge him to turn his focus and energy towards becoming Montana’s other United States Senator.
Montana needs Bullock.
Robert Gilbreath,
Ronan