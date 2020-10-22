 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana needs the honor and integrity of Cooney

Montana needs the honor and integrity of Cooney

{{featured_button_text}}

Trump and Daines both claiming they are against China and yet both Trump and his daughter have interests in China. Trump has been found to have a bank account in China. Daines, who is running against Bullock for senator, also had big interests in China. Trump and Daines talk out of the side of their mouth.

Secretary of State Pompeo took millions and gave to the Wuhan lab in China. These crooks are running to do more damage to our country and to fill their pockets. Vote for honesty and for what you see is truly happening. Governor Bullock has helped our people with expanded health care, money to our hospitals that are in desperate need, and help for our schools. Don't vote for Gianforte and Daines corruption.

We need the honesty and integrity of Mike Cooney for governor, a native to Montana who wants to preserve our public lands for the public. Who cares about our people.

Don't be swayed by the corruption and dishonesty, ads that lie. If you want to save Montana and all it stands for don't let Gianforte and Daines in the door. also, think about our vets and military, these money grubbing liars disrespect our military as does their idol Trump.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News