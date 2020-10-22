Montana needs the honor and integrity of Cooney

Trump and Daines both claiming they are against China and yet both Trump and his daughter have interests in China. Trump has been found to have a bank account in China. Daines, who is running against Bullock for senator, also had big interests in China. Trump and Daines talk out of the side of their mouth.

Secretary of State Pompeo took millions and gave to the Wuhan lab in China. These crooks are running to do more damage to our country and to fill their pockets. Vote for honesty and for what you see is truly happening. Governor Bullock has helped our people with expanded health care, money to our hospitals that are in desperate need, and help for our schools. Don't vote for Gianforte and Daines corruption.

We need the honesty and integrity of Mike Cooney for governor, a native to Montana who wants to preserve our public lands for the public. Who cares about our people.

Don't be swayed by the corruption and dishonesty, ads that lie. If you want to save Montana and all it stands for don't let Gianforte and Daines in the door. also, think about our vets and military, these money grubbing liars disrespect our military as does their idol Trump.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0