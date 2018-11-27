The recent restoration of free over-the-air Montana PBS service to the Flathead Reservation and beyond is a welcome addition. Montana PBS accomplished this with a substantial investment.
Please be generous as the December drive begins and join me in pledging or donating. A special treat is our own Tim Ryan Roullier’s “My Grandpa’s Fiddle.” The Montana premier broadcast is on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. It will air again on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m., and again at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Montana PBS delivers 5 channels of programming including the national feed on channel 46.1, 24/7 Kids on 46.2, PBS Create on 46.3, PBS World on 46.4 and the Montana Public Affairs channel on 46.5.
Some viewers may need to rescan their TVs, as several transmitters that deliver the signal may have changed their operating channels. All TVs will identify the channels as 46.1- 46.5. Cable and satellite providers in the area also carry the primary signal of 46.1.
Thank you, Montana PBS, for bringing back this valuable and educational media outlet!
Frank Tyro,
Pablo