Montana prepared in spite of GOP leaders

I must respond to the opinion piece by the Legislature's Republican leadership on March 29.

These individuals patted themselves on the back about a number of issues. They seem to forget that the good things that happened, happened in spite of them. Lucky for all of us, our governor repeatedly vetoed a number of bad bills and some moderate Republicans enabled some decent legislation to pass.

Especially now, in the COVID-19 pandemic, we need our rural hospitals. If Medicaid expansion had not passed, these hospitals would not be there. There was also a fair number of good legislation proposed that never saw the light of day because of the committee leadership (many the authors of the aforementioned opinion piece). Just sayin'.

Lynne Dickman,

Missoula

