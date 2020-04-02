Montana prepared in spite of GOP leaders

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

These individuals patted themselves on the back about a number of issues. They seem to forget that the good things that happened, happened in spite of them. Lucky for all of us, our governor repeatedly vetoed a number of bad bills and some moderate Republicans enabled some decent legislation to pass.

Especially now, in the COVID-19 pandemic, we need our rural hospitals. If Medicaid expansion had not passed, these hospitals would not be there. There was also a fair number of good legislation proposed that never saw the light of day because of the committee leadership (many the authors of the aforementioned opinion piece). Just sayin'.