Montana Public Service Commission must request more information

Based on what the public already knows about Colstrip, it’s alarming that the Montana Public Service Commission wouldn’t want more information before passing costs on to customers.

It’s currently the most expensive source of electricity in the entire NorthWestern Energy portfolio — twice the cost of hydro and nearly three times the cost of Montana wind projects. And it’s slated to get more expensive with each passing year.

NorthWestern already essentially double-charges Montana families for Colstrip power. In 2007, the utility spent $187 million to buy rights to 222 megawatts of power from Colstrip Unit 4. A year later, company officials convinced the PSC to allow them to recoup the investment from customers as if it were worth $407 million. Now a Colstrip co-owner is willing to hand over their share of the plant to NorthWestern for $1, keeping the gravy train going for NorthWestern shareholders and executives.

Call Public Service Commissioner Bob Lake at (406) 444-6167 and ask that he call for more information from NorthWestern Energy in order to fully assess the risks to ratepayers.

Sally Brown,

Missoula

