Montana Public Service Commission needs Tranel

Monica Tranel is probably the most qualified candidate ever to run for the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC).

For two decades Tranel worked directly with the PSC and served as staff attorney for both the PSC and Montana Consumer Counsel. As our advocate, she kept $10 million in our pockets rather than going to NorthWestern Energy, Montana's largest utility.

The PSC is a little-known but important agency. Its charge is to assure customers affordable, reliable energy from monopoly utilities. In return, those utilities receive a guaranteed income rate. The PSC has a responsibility to discourage utilities from engaging in risky investments for customers that could stick them with expensive repairs and environmental cleanup costs.

Today the PSC is in disarray, with embarrassing infighting among members, as newspapers have reported.

NorthWestern Energy plans for a future based on fossil fuels — the most costly and polluting energy source available today. It ignores renewables. Tranel says, "Montanans shouldn't feel the impacts of a dysfunctional PSC on their pocketbooks or on their monthly bills. It's inexcusable to hold Montana hostage to last century's technology and shareholder profits."