I have a question: When did Sen. Fred Thomas, of Stevensville, become head of the Financial Committee in our state government? How dumb can some people be? We are supposed to learn from our mistakes. Not repeat them again.
In 1990s, Thomas and our then-infamous governor, and a few other Republicans, managed to take our cheap energy usage away from the citizens of Montana. They did this by selling Montana Power Company.
Now we are not only still paying for their mistakes, but we have a power company wanting us to buy their errors also. When will this end? Who voted Thomas back into office?
And he is still in charge of the money in Montana?
Barbara J. Walsh,
Missoula