The word "lynching" was tossed around needlessly last week in Washington and the Billings Gazette featured a story on lynchings in early Billings.
In the article it mentioned that Montana had a long history of lynchings in relation with vigilante justice. But there was no mention of racial lynchings in Montana. Such events happened in regards with the racial animosity towards the Chinese in the late 1800s. Perhaps a reporter from 1873 stated the sentiment of the time best in: “[w]e wish there was not a Chinaman in Montana; believe them to be a blight upon the country, but they are here by lawful authority.”
Even though Chinese were only 4.5% of the population in 1880, they found themselves victims often, such as the Chinese man found hanging after weeks from a tree near Helena in 1874.
There was an incident in Missoula in the late 1880s where cowboys ran down fleeing Chinese on horseback and cut off their ponytails. See Christopher Merritt’s 2010 dissertation, available online.
You have free articles remaining.
Rock Springs, Tacoma, Seattle and other large western towns had more violence against the Chinese in 1882, but Montana had incidents as well. There were racial-hatred, motivated lynchings.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula