Montana Senators need to vote to convict Trump

Yesterday I watched in dismay as the House Impeachment Managers presented the first day of their case against Donald Trump. They forged an impeccable chain of evidence, link by link, to show that long before, during, and after the insurrectionist mob attacked the Capitol building Trump was intent on overturning the least fraudulent election in our history, using the time-honored totalitarian tool of the Big Lie. When that tool failed, he turned to inciting violence against the Congress and even his own Vice President.

I had learned many of the events of that day as they happened and in later reporting, but this thorough and well-crafted presentation made me realize what a quivering mass of horror had been created by the sitting President of the United States. A tenth of what occurred would be enough to convict on impeachment. As it stands it is overwhelming! We must show there are consequences for intemperate and anti-democratic actions.

I call on Montana’s Senators to vote for conviction in this trial. I am confident that Jon Tester will do so, but I seriously doubt that Steve Daines will have either the integrity or the courage to do the right thing.

Steve Decker,

Missoula

