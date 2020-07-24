Montana should maintain medication dispensing laws that protect patients
Guest column

Montana should maintain medication dispensing laws that protect patients

{{featured_button_text}}
Logan Tinsen
Provided photo

A recent Missoulian opinion signed by three Montana physicians (June 28) suggested a change is needed in the current law that imposes guidelines on doctors dispensing medications to patients. On the surface this may sound logical, but we suggest the real motive is to remodel Montana’s law that provides checks and balances for medication dispensing to “create one-stop physician profit centers.” We also take issue with the misleading information included in the column and suggest it was largely written by staffers at the Institute for Justice, an out-of-state advocacy/litigation machine based in Virginia.

Let’s be clear, the people who will benefit the most from a change in the current dispensing laws in Montana are physicians, and the real losers will be patients and medication security. The truth is the existing law works and this heavy-handed constitutional challenge pushed by the Institute for Justice could work to remove Montana pharmacists from the dispensing process and compromise patient safety.

For example, pharmacists are medication experts with more advanced training on drug therapy complexities than any other health care professional. With the continued increase of people taking multiple prescriptions from various providers, the pharmacist’s role is critical. Pharmacists provide a check and balance in the health care process and perform quality reviews to prevent harmful drug interactions, adverse reactions, and educate patients and caregivers about their medications. Most doctors and clinic staff don’t have the capacity and training specifically about medications that pharmacists do, let alone the time to perform these important functions.

In this discussion we need to ask, “Is having physicians dispense really more affordable to the consumer?” We suggest that drugs dispensed at physicians’ offices often cost consumers much more than the same drugs dispensed by pharmacists. Additionally, in other states, physicians who regularly dispense prescription drugs only do so on a cash and carry basis, not accepting insurance, which further burdens patients financially.

In conclusion, our association will work to protect the present law that creates a team model approach consisting of physicians and pharmacists working together for better patient health outcomes while protecting patient safety.

Logan Tinsen is a pharmacist in Great Falls and chair of the Montana Pharmacy Association. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News