Montana should maintain medication dispensing laws that protect patients

A recent Missoulian opinion signed by three Montana physicians (June 28) suggested a change is needed in the current law that imposes guidelines on doctors dispensing medications to patients. On the surface this may sound logical, but we suggest the real motive is to remodel Montana’s law that provides checks and balances for medication dispensing to “create one-stop physician profit centers.” We also take issue with the misleading information included in the column and suggest it was largely written by staffers at the Institute for Justice, an out-of-state advocacy/litigation machine based in Virginia.
Let’s be clear, the people who will benefit the most from a change in the current dispensing laws in Montana are physicians, and the real losers will be patients and medication security. The truth is the existing law works and this heavy-handed constitutional challenge pushed by the Institute for Justice could work to remove Montana pharmacists from the dispensing process and compromise patient safety.
For example, pharmacists are medication experts with more advanced training on drug therapy complexities than any other health care professional. With the continued increase of people taking multiple prescriptions from various providers, the pharmacist’s role is critical. Pharmacists provide a check and balance in the health care process and perform quality reviews to prevent harmful drug interactions, adverse reactions, and educate patients and caregivers about their medications. Most doctors and clinic staff don’t have the capacity and training specifically about medications that pharmacists do, let alone the time to perform these important functions.
In this discussion we need to ask, “Is having physicians dispense really more affordable to the consumer?” We suggest that drugs dispensed at physicians’ offices often cost consumers much more than the same drugs dispensed by pharmacists. Additionally, in other states, physicians who regularly dispense prescription drugs only do so on a cash and carry basis, not accepting insurance, which further burdens patients financially.
In conclusion, our association will work to protect the present law that creates a team model approach consisting of physicians and pharmacists working together for better patient health outcomes while protecting patient safety.
Logan Tinsen is a pharmacist in Great Falls and chair of the Montana Pharmacy Association.
