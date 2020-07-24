Montana should maintain medication dispensing laws that protect patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent Missoulian opinion signed by three Montana physicians (June 28) suggested a change is needed in the current law that imposes guidelines on doctors dispensing medications to patients. On the surface this may sound logical, but we suggest the real motive is to remodel Montana’s law that provides checks and balances for medication dispensing to “create one-stop physician profit centers.” We also take issue with the misleading information included in the column and suggest it was largely written by staffers at the Institute for Justice, an out-of-state advocacy/litigation machine based in Virginia.

Let’s be clear, the people who will benefit the most from a change in the current dispensing laws in Montana are physicians, and the real losers will be patients and medication security. The truth is the existing law works and this heavy-handed constitutional challenge pushed by the Institute for Justice could work to remove Montana pharmacists from the dispensing process and compromise patient safety.