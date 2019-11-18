Ever since I came to Missoula, in 2010, I have been in love with this great town. I got to experience living in this great community as a grad student and as an immigrant from Iraq.
For me and my family, Missoula, and Montana in general, has not been a mere place to live in. Rather, it has been like a home to us here in the U.S. as the people there always made us feel as part of their wonderful community.
The precious values of Montanans have touched our hearts in almost every aspect of life there. From the warm kindness of its people to its vibrant summers and its gorgeous nature, the Treasure State offers a unique sense of community that is really hard to find elsewhere in the U.S.!
My students in California would sometimes ask me: What’s in that state? And I answer: Montana has everything that would make you feel home and welcome!
You have free articles remaining.
Since my family and I moved to California in January this year, there has been hardly a day passing here without us remembering Missoula and Montana and our life there. It will continue to live in our hearts.
Mushtaq Al-Rashidany,
Seaside, California