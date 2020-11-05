Montana voters rejected out-of-state influence

Alan Brown, contrary to your recent letter to the editor (online-only, Nov. 4), Montana voters resoundingly sent an Election Day message that we cannot be bought by the millions of out-of-state dollars that poured into Democratic candidate campaigns during the 2020 election.

A thumping Red Wave of elected Republican candidates simply sent a succinct message that Montana voters have grown tired of the same old Democratic message and that we are seeking something new.

The election is over, the people of Montana have spoken in record numbers, obviously any previous transgressions have been largely forgiven, and it's high time to stop the pre-election lies, innuendos and slanderous rhetoric that we were forced to endure even though most Montanans voted early.

How long does one have to live in Montana before they can be accepted as a productive citizen of our great state? That's a question that obviously got answered by the Republican sweep. Let it go and enjoy your retirement, out of state.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

