 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana voters rejected out-of-state influence

Montana voters rejected out-of-state influence

{{featured_button_text}}

Alan Brown, contrary to your recent letter to the editor (online-only, Nov. 4), Montana voters resoundingly sent an Election Day message that we cannot be bought by the millions of out-of-state dollars that poured into Democratic candidate campaigns during the 2020 election.

A thumping Red Wave of elected Republican candidates simply sent a succinct message that Montana voters have grown tired of the same old Democratic message and that we are seeking something new.

The election is over, the people of Montana have spoken in record numbers, obviously any previous transgressions have been largely forgiven, and it's high time to stop the pre-election lies, innuendos and slanderous rhetoric that we were forced to endure even though most Montanans voted early.

How long does one have to live in Montana before they can be accepted as a productive citizen of our great state? That's a question that obviously got answered by the Republican sweep. Let it go and enjoy your retirement, out of state.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
1
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Why only target 'big tobacco'?
Letters

Why only target 'big tobacco'?

I see where city government and others are going after "big tobacco" again using the phrase "it's for the children." The phrase intended to ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News