Montana will 'trap' hearts of newcomers - and maybe their dogs

Dear new and current residents of our beautiful Montana:
I just wanted to let you know there are countless opportunities to enjoy our outdoors and public lands. You might see a moose, a bear or, if you are lucky, hear the wolves howl in Yellowstone. The ecosystem needs all of its players to stay viable.
Oh, but wait! You should be aware that there are traps, yes traps, in many public areas. Also snares — lethal wire nooses. They lie waiting, like land mines, to kill or maim anything that happens to encounter them. They don't play favorites. They are not choosy. They are vastly unmonitored and under-regulated. They are secretive and cruel.
No, you did not step back in time to 1825; sadly, this is happening now.
And what's more, there are many horrific bills coming through our legislature right now that will make the situation even worse for non-trapping recreational users of our lands and our unfortunate wildlife. The despicable "crowning glory" of their efforts is that they want to enshrine trapping into our state Constitution with a constitutional amendment! (Hunting and fishing are already protected — trapping is not, and should not be. It was intentionally not included, originally.) There are many similarly absurd bills proposed, and yet they continue to move through the Senate and House Fish and Game Committees and into the general pipeline.
So, maybe you won't see much wildlife, as it is currently under siege with the hateful spite described by proponents as "harvest" and "heritage." Do not be fooled. It's war on our wildlife, complete with land mines called traps.
Trapping is not hunting, so don't be confused. Hunting involves fair chase and clean kill, not indiscriminate slaughter. Not to mention the danger to the public and to pets. Trappers will try to tell you that those against trapping want to do away with hunting, too. This is one of their favorite lies, and completely untrue. They will try to tell you it is their "heritage" and necessary for "management." Hmm, wasn't slavery once called "heritage" too, for example? Some "heritage" is shameful and needs to end.
If this horrifies you, as it should, please find out who your representatives are, and let them know. Join groups working to protect wildlife in our state. Get mad. Get active. Don't get "trapped" into complacency. You chose to live here in Montana — please help protect its rightful residents, our wildlife, from this legalized poaching.
Thanks, and stay safe out there.
Peg Brownlee,
Florence