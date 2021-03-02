Montana will 'trap' hearts of newcomers - and maybe their dogs

Dear new and current residents of our beautiful Montana:

I just wanted to let you know there are countless opportunities to enjoy our outdoors and public lands. You might see a moose, a bear or, if you are lucky, hear the wolves howl in Yellowstone. The ecosystem needs all of its players to stay viable.

Oh, but wait! You should be aware that there are traps, yes traps, in many public areas. Also snares — lethal wire nooses. They lie waiting, like land mines, to kill or maim anything that happens to encounter them. They don't play favorites. They are not choosy. They are vastly unmonitored and under-regulated. They are secretive and cruel.

No, you did not step back in time to 1825; sadly, this is happening now.