Montanan's choice for Montana: Gianforte

In 2014, when I was first elected to represent House District 58, I ran on the promise of reducing regulations, protecting freedoms and giving the average working Montanan a voice in Helena. I have now served three terms in the Montana House, all under a Democrat governor. We have made some progress in the legislature, but we have been fighting an uphill battle the entire way.

What has become clear to me is that we need a solid Republican governor on the second floor. One who will actually work with us, rather than against us, on the major issues of tax relief, fewer regulations and freedom from ever-increasing government involvement in our lives.

Being from a multi-generation farm and ranch family, I take a lot of pride in being a Montanan. I am blessed to have been born here. Having been around U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, heard him share his ideas and perspectives, and watched what he has done for this state, I consider him to embody the same Montana values that I do. I have also seen Gianforte go out of his way to honor veterans in my community. Having served in Afghanistan, I place a high value on a candidate’s actions towards our military and veterans.