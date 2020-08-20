Montanans are capable of creating jobs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Americans are taught that the 1773 Boston Tea Party was a patriotic reaction to unjust government taxation on tea (technically it was also a riot that destroyed private property). What we’re not taught is that those taxes were upheld by the British government in part to help a private corporation, the British East India Company, claw its way out of debt.

As many clamor to elect corporate “job creators,” learning this history has never been more important. Elected officials are meant to represent the people, not to enable the most repressive and destructive practices of corporations.

Montanans are perfectly capable of creating jobs without electing politicians who promise to do it for us. Over 70,000 Montana jobs are in the small-business recreation industry, for example, and many innovative small businesses in the tech and medical fields move or start here because our outdoor lifestyle is attractive. The top job creators in Montana are likely the public lands that we’ve nurtured for generations.

Saying that we need a “job creator” as governor not only characterizes Montanans as incapable and dependent, it also enables the kind of government-corporation conglomeration that many of our ancestors revolted against in the name of freedom.

Antonia Malchik,

Whitefish

