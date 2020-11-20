Montanans are Trump's people

It has warmed my heart to see two letters to the editor calling out Joan and Gary Carlson by name, crying foul that such devout conservativism would side with the current administration rather than maintaining the traditional political beliefs they purportedly support.

Unfortunately, I need to correct a misnomer on the Carlsons’ behalf: Montana, as a people, does not believe in Joe Biden’s America. These are Donald Trump’s people.

For longer than I have been alive, Montana has been a beacon to individuals frightened by encroaching society, and a holdout for those a little too warped to fit properly anywhere else. We are a populace that gave rise to Ted Kaczynski and Evel Knievel. We are the people who re-elected Greg Gianforte, twice, after he body-checked a reporter. Just because the Carlsons are completely wrong does not mean that Montanans will not believe them, simply because Trump said so.

LGBT folk and people of color in Missoula like to laugh about how Montana is “a mere 20 minutes away.” The truth is that we are surrounded. I advise any and all of you to get out now, while we still can.

Cody Leatzow,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2