Montanans aren't stupid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How stupid does Steve Daines think Montanans are?

After contacting his office to disagree with his blind support of Donald Trump, subsequent emails I've sent have been blocked. His latest ad, supported by him, is claiming he is defending us against the "librul mob."

I am a 62-year-old underpaid admin assistant and if that is how he defines the "librul mob," I say, bring it, Steve!

But seriously, folks, we are not that stupid!

Mary Lorette-Rust,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1