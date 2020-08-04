Montanans aren't stupid

How stupid does Steve Daines think Montanans are?
After contacting his office to disagree with his blind support of Donald Trump, subsequent emails I've sent have been blocked. His latest ad, supported by him, is claiming he is defending us against the "librul mob."
I am a 62-year-old underpaid admin assistant and if that is how he defines the "librul mob," I say, bring it, Steve!
But seriously, folks, we are not that stupid!
Mary Lorette-Rust,
Missoula
