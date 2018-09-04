Republicans pushed through a tax bill they claimed would help the middle class. Since then, the Congressional Budget Office reported that the nation’s deficit will reach the $1 trillion mark next year; the current $21 trillion debt could surpass more than $33 trillion in 10 years.
Who benefits? Mastercard CEO Ajaypal Singh Banga sold $44.4 million in stock after the company bought back $4 billion following the corporate giveaway.
The Treasury Department is considering a change that cuts taxes for wealthy investors: the cut would reduce tax revenue more than $100 billion over 10 years, with 86 percent of the savings flowing to the top 1 percent. Meanwhile, I asked for a preview of my projected taxes for 2018. I will be paying considerably more although my income will be the same. I suggest all middle-income Montanans ask for similar projections.
Such news is just the tip of the iceberg. The current administration ignores its responsibility and refuses to admit facts. Everything has a reality-TV spin.
We must elect leaders at every level who will respect our laws and accepted democratic processes and demand accountability. I will be voting for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, future U.S. Congresswoman Kathleen Williams and Montana Sen. Diane Sands.
Boni Braunbeck,
Missoula