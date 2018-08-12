Ravalli County commissioners, perhaps you should realize that Montana citizens are deeply concerned with any and all wilderness areas.
Maybe the organizations that lobbied so hard against removing protection from pending wilderness areas are actually reflecting the honest opinions of local residents like me who are against allowing big business to buy up, exploit and possibly ruin public lands that are currently protected. I agree with those lobbying for protection and conservation aimed at protecting public lands. Once it is ruined/gone, it is gone forever.
Pay attention to us, the people you represent, whether Republican or Democrat. Protect public lands.
Pamela M. Ebel,
Missoula