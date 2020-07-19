Montanans deserve a senator who stands for Constitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was surprised to see the headline “Senator Daines stands with law enforcement” in the July 14 Missoulian. The greatest law of our land is our Constitution. Yet Senator Daines seems sadly uninterested in getting to the bottom of the alleged crimes in the Trump administration. He was perfectly content to stand with Senate leadership in refusing to call witnesses to detail President Trump's behavior. Witnesses could have proven the allegations, or the many experienced lawyers in our Senate could have found their testimony inadequate. Instead, they refused to hear testimony.

I guess some folks think law enforcement is only for the little people and not the bigwigs. Oh wait, how many times did the Senate investigate Hillary Clinton's role in Benghazi and still not find her guilty of anything other than being victimized by rumor, innuendo and outright lies? They did, however, listen to witnesses.

Montanans deserve a senator who stands for the rule of law and the rule that no one is above the law. Steve Bullock shows up for work and has served Montana with integrity. He is the only one in this Senate race who has.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

