This week, Senate candidate Matt Rosendale met with representatives of the Montana Grain Growers Association to discuss trade and farm policy. Afterward, he asserted that Montana’s farmers support Trump’s trade wars and the resultant retaliatory tariffs. But, according to Montana Public Radio, the true farmers in the room with him were unsure about that — saying they weren't confident in the current direction of trade policy and its economic uncertainty. How can Rosendale, a self-professed ‘rancher’ (who’s never owned a single cow) claim authority on Montana agriculture, especially when contrasted with our current Senator, lifelong Montanan and real farmer, Jon Tester?
Unfortunately, Rosendale’s deception and dishonesty don’t end there. He claims he supports vital protections for healthcare coverage of preexisting conditions while pushing plans and policies that strip those life-saving provisions. He also talks a big game about protecting our public lands, despite past actions and positions that would sell off the American people’s most treasured inheritance for pennies on the dollar.
Montanans deserve an honest Senator who will fight for our health, our lands, and our livelihoods. Jon Tester has proven time and again that he is that Senator.
Rudy Molinek,
Missoula