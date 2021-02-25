Montanans don't want government-sanctioned death

Dear Salim Matt Gras (online-only letter, Feb. 23):

The Death With Dignity link you provided confirmed the fact that 33% of those that received prescriptions under the act changed their mind. Their words, not mine.

The DWD report does not address the fact that greedy facilitators are allowed to administer the death cocktail in applesauce because there is no witness required by the act. The act does prohibit investigations, provide immunity and requires falsification of the death certificate; read the act for yourself.

All of the act deaths are induced premature deaths by drugs deemed cruel and undignified on death row. The study by Bill Gallerizzo found 25-72% of induced premature deaths are neither speedy nor peaceful.

Montana does not need, want or deserve such abuse by government-sanctioned death protocols.

Bradley Williams,

president,

Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,

Hamilton

