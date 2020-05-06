Montanans have effectively controlled spread of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five self-identified Republican governors recently praised their limited restrictions in response to the COVID-19 crisis, stating: “Our approach has created a model for success that can be applied throughout the country” (Washington Post, May 5).

A closer look at Centers for Disease Control data for their five states reveals:

Missouri shows no consistent 30-day trend, bouncing between about 100 and 400 new cases per day.

After about three weeks of lower numbers, Wyoming seems to be having a second peak of 20-40 new cases per day.

Arizona continues its ragged upward trend and now has about 400 new cases per day.

In Iowa and Nebraska, new cases per day increase at accelerating rates and presently bounce between 300 and 700 per day.

In contrast, Montana peaked at 35 new cases per day on March 26 and that number declined exponentially to its current value of 0-1 per day.

I am grateful that I live in Montana and proud of the responses of our governor, our health care providers and the businesses and citizens who have effectively controlled the spread of COVID-19. I hope that Montanans will have the humanity and courage to maintain effective control policies and actions.

Lee Metzgar,

Missoula