Montanans love their public lands

Mike Cooney has deep roots in Montana and intuitively understands Montanans’ attachment to their public lands. Cooney voted for Montana’s stream access law and voted to fund Habitat Montana which protects and enhances wildlife habitat. Cooney has vigorously opposed wealthy special interest groups that want to sell our public lands.

Greg Gianforte is from New Jersey and does not think and act like a Montanan. Gianforte sued the state to block access to a fishing site on the Gallatin River because it was near his expensive property. Gianforte supported William Perry Pendley in his role as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management. A federal judge has ruled that Pendley served unlawfully in that capacity for 424 days. Pendley has consistently promoted the sale of public lands. Montanans want their public lands protected, but Gianforte works to remove those protections.