Montanans must respond to census

The 2020 census plans to wrap up its operations on Sept. 30. That’s only a few weeks away. While Montana is great at many things, responding to the census is not one of them. As of this writing, only 58.5% of Montana has responded to the census.
Montana’s low response rate means we will miss out on a boatload of money. Over the next decade, Montana stands to lose $20,000 per uncounted person. Time for some quick math. Montana has an estimated population of 1.06 million. With a response rate of 58.5%, that means we are missing 439,900 individuals. In potential money for the state? $8.8 billion. That’s $2 billion more than our outdoor recreation economy brings in annually. Put as simply as possible: Your response matters!
Please go to my2020census.gov today to be counted. Your responses are confidential. The data will only be used for statistical purposes. It is potentially the easiest $20,000 you will ever make. And it only takes 10 minutes.
John Rhoades,
MontPIRG field organizer,
Missoula
