Montanans need Alex Gray in Senate

I am very grateful that Alex Gray is now running as a Democrat for Senate in District 46.

Gray is completely dedicated to state-level political work. For three legislative sessions, he carried out the crucial functions which keep legislative committees functioning and he well knows the basic workings of the system.

Gray and I have most often talked and collaborated about the effects of large money in our political life. Gray is completely dedicated to eliminating this pernicious influence of huge money; he has signed the Move to Amend Pledge to Amend, committing himself to work for a constitutional amendment to state clearly that corporations do not have the rights of human persons under the Constitution and that money is not protected speech.

Democracy in Montana and the U.S. should belong to all of us, the people, and we can count on gray to advocate strongly and effectively for us in the struggle. I urge you to vote for Alex Gray to represent Senate District 46 in Helena.

Linda Gillison,

Missoula

