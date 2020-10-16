Montanans need better representation

This could not have hit the nail more on the head. In Montana, where voices are barely heard in the first place, stifling our own voices by not filling out the census is absurd. Especially if you are a conscientious advocate.

Yet, it can almost be expected that census data will not guarantee another representative. This is why advocacy of the future must include more efficient communication to our small number of government representatives. An organization that embodies this is The Borgen Project. Check out their website, https://borgenproject.org, to quickly email, call or learn how to lobby your reps.