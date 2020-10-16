Montanans need better representation

Responding to: "Montana has a lot at stake in 2020 census" (Missoulian editorial, Sept. 13):
This could not have hit the nail more on the head. In Montana, where voices are barely heard in the first place, stifling our own voices by not filling out the census is absurd. Especially if you are a conscientious advocate.
Yet, it can almost be expected that census data will not guarantee another representative. This is why advocacy of the future must include more efficient communication to our small number of government representatives. An organization that embodies this is The Borgen Project. Check out their website, https://borgenproject.org, to quickly email, call or learn how to lobby your reps.
Further, the need for better representation of Montana surpasses our state’s borders. Montana citizens need better federal representation to impact where our logging, oil, and food products go — or how they’re used. Do we want our petroleum products going to war machines or do we want them helping to bring power to those underprivileged? Even if Montana has a small population, our impact on the global economy still necessitates proper representation.
Rory Davis,
Darby
