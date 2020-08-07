You have permission to edit this article.
Montanans need healthcare access

Rapid work to expand our medical capacity during COVID-19 has shed light on internal dynamics of America’s healthcare system. Its intricacy creates specialized roles to guide our medical system through crises. Wholesale distributors, for example, act as an invisible web connecting our nation’s medical manufacturers and our points of care, including mental health providers, hospitals, pharmacies, and local clinics. With COVID-19, supply chains prevent medicine shortages and deliver in-demand supplies.

As a health law attorney, I know excessive red tape and regulations slow our health care system when it comes to non-traditional projects like telehealth. Working alongside government leaders to ease supply chain regulations can accelerate the delivery process.

Pharmacies and physicians cooperate with distributors to improve telehealth and other non-traditional services such as online prescription renewals. These programs are critical to our recovery process, but they cannot function without government leadership, as rules in place don’t always account for new systems.

Ensuring medical facilities are stocked and ready to treat patients is a focus of our state’s leadership throughout this crisis. We face a similar need for proactive planning when it comes to vaccine distribution. Montanans need access to a COVID-19 vaccine, once available.

Jackie Boyles Jones,

Helena

