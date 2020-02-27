Montanans see through Fox

I was glad to see that only eight to 10 people showed up at Tim Fox’s "race for governor" press conference in Kalispell last Thursday; that eight to 10 included Tim Fox, his lieutenant governor Frank "Gas Tax" Garner, the photographer and the interviewer. Pathetic showing of support, and that is a good sign that the locals have figured out that Tim Fox is not good for Montana.

Fox has shown us that he will not stand up for our gun rights. As our elected attorney general, he did not show up in support of a single pro-gun rally in 2017. And at the 2019 legislative session, he did not take a stand against gun confiscation red flag laws.

We see through you, Tim Fox. Your so-called public safety plan cannot protect us if you don’t respect and support our right to protect ourselves.

Julie Baldridge,

Kalispell

