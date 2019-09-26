Are you proud to live in beautiful Montana? Do you want government to effect change without increasing taxes? Care about making Montana economically strong? We can use Montana values to solve climate change.
The Energy Innovation Act, energyinnovationact.org, fits our values. Without spending tax dollars, it reduces emissions by 40% in 12 years. Instead of regulations, it puts a low but rising price on pollution. Market forces will spark innovation and investment in clean energy.
Montana has three universities with engineering programs. Our treasures of wind, sunshine, mountains plus water for pumped storage, and land for growing biofuel crops, are waiting for Montana ingenuity. We can be a world leader in clean energy technology.
The Energy Innovation Act gives pollution fees collected back to all households monthly. This is great for our families and local communities. Tax dollars are saved since cleanup is not needed with clean energy. Solving climate change will protect Montana’s natural beauty.
Contact U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to let them know they need “a seat at the table” to craft climate change policy with Montana values.
Robin Paone,
Whitefish,
Laura Reynolds,
Kalispell