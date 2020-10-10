Montanans should follow Racicot's example

I applaud the brave stand taken by Montana’s homegrown former Attorney General and Governor, Marc Racicot. In a time of extreme partisan polarization marked by civil unrest and over 200,000 dead Americans, the former national Republican Party Head did what’s right for the country and endorsed Joe Biden for President to bring the country back together.
Montanans have long been independent thinkers, and we should follow Marc’s example.
Jim Cashell,
Bozeman
