Montanans still have option to vote in person or absentee

President Trump doesn’t want Montana counties to use mail-in ballots in November. He fears losing if too many of us vote.

I read the lawsuit and it wants to “stop universal vote-by-mail” in Montana. Our governor never asked for that in his directive. Instead, he’s allowing county election officials to evaluate their ability to hold a fair and accurate election in their county. They are the experts who should decide if voters will vote at the polls or receive mail ballots.

Most counties did not “staff up” for the primary election by hiring and training election judges. So if Trump shuts down the mythical “universal vote by mail” election, there will be a wild scramble to get prepared. Voting at the polls may mean long waits with time to wonder if the COVID virus is in line too.

In Montana’s statewide elections, every citizen who wants to vote in person can do so at the county courthouse. They can even vote early. Trump’s lawsuit might succeed, but you can have the last laugh by requesting an absentee ballot.

Carole Lee,

Helena

