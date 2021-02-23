Montanans want, deserve death with dignity option

The letter appearing in today’s online Missoulian, "Vote for SB 290 to ensure doctors ‘do no harm,’" is riddled with out-and-out false information, is blatantly misleading and needs to be rebutted.

According to letter author Bradley Williams:

“Well, the proponents have testified that they use Oregon-type protocols. Oregon-type death protocols are far from dignified. Being forced by the facilitators to a premature death after changing your mind is not dignified. By Oregon statistics 33% change their mind. Allowing greedy heirs to be facilitators undermines dignity. The government’s providing instant immunity, prohibiting investigations and falsifying death certificates leaves a lot to be desired. The death is not as peaceful as promoted.”

These false claims are trounced by the article “Latest Report on Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act Shows Law Continues to Work as Intended.”