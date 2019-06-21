The closer we look at this issue, the more apparent it becomes that this is not a disease-related problem; this is an issue about the grass and who gets to eat it.
The livestock industry is manipulating bison policy and our government officials are letting it happen. Montana has the last continuously wild population of bison in the nation — and yet more and more of them are exterminated each year to minimize their competition with cattle. There is a different agenda driving this slaughter — and it's the financial gain of private ranching operations.
The people want to see a wild, free-roaming bison herd reinstated in Montana. They have been on this landscape for longer than we have, and they should have the right to roam as they please. Let bison out of Yellowstone.
Amie Kusch,
Bozeman