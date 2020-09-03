Montanans want Williams' competent leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The race for Montana’s lone congressional representative in Congress has two candidates vying for the seat. Critical character differences separate the two; this matters to conscientious Montana voters.

Kathleen Williams is a smart and experienced heartfelt Montana advocate; she loves every square mile of this Big Sky State and the people who live here. She has a talented ear to listen to our concerns, then she acts to do something for her fellow Montanans. She has repeatedly worked with politicians and real Montanans to make this state ever more friendly to our hard-working families. Her values are your values; it’s about you.

Williams’ opponent is quite different, coming from elsewhere and bringing his narcissism with him; he seems to have a singular, nearly desperate train of off-track ideas that he proposes to do to you and our state; it’s about him. We all deserve better.

As I listen to fellow Montana voters, what consistently comes across is a desire for genuine and competent leadership for all of us, and that is what Williams has always displayed. A vote for Kathleen Williams is a vote for an even better Montana.

Jerry Rukavina,

Great Falls

