Montana's public schools are under attack

The "conservative" Montana legislature is in the process of not only shirking their responsibility to protect the constitutional right to a “free quality public elementary and secondary schools throughout the state of Montana that will guarantee equality of educational opportunity to all,” but is actually shamefully attacking Montana’s excellent public schools by offering up to $200,000 to anyone who wants to send children to Christian identity, religious, not-for-profit or for-profit schools.

Incidentally, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Office spoke in favor of this gift to religious and private schools. Remember, this is the same "conservative" legislature that is already in the process of mandating decisions across all public schools in the state, despite their conservative claim that local control of schools is a top priority.

Do not confuse true conservative values and policies with reactionary (regressive) politics, and please don’t call it "radical"; that’s an insult to actual radicals, not the pretend ones who live in fear. Don’t assume that a politician who wears a cross instead of an American flag is more loyal to the Constitution they took an oath to protect and defend than to a document of faith.