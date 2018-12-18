News flash! Planet Earth is dying, and you and I are killing her. No young soldiers are going to march down your street to stop us or to save us. Our government is not going to do much, if anything, to save us. We must save ourselves, our children, our grandchildren.
We each have a moral and patriotic duty to do all we can to reverse climate change. This holiday season, give a roll of insulation to someone. Think twice before driving somewhere. Buy your family a solar panel — the first one is the expensive one. Then buy your kids/grandkids another solar panel for their birthdays. Explain to them that it's not a solar panel, it's a planet you're giving. I'll do my part. Join me.
Dennis Daneke,
Lolo