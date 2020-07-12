Morally unfit for public office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heads of state, like Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, who misuse their political office to turn people against maintaining sensible COVID-19 precautions, are monstrous sociopaths — who in a saner world would be convicted of criminal negligence and quickly removed from office.

Plenty of other, more democratically accountable leaders of capitalist countries have managed to re-open their shutdown economies while simultaneously exhorting their citizens, even if voluntarily, to at least remain cautiously protective of themselves and others. But not here in the USA, under the Trump administration.

Especially as more and more young people die and more scientific evidence accumulates that COVID-19 can linger destructively in the body's internal organs, to kill and injure later — even in light or asymptomatic cases, it's absurd to pretend that such documented realities are largely "fake news." as Trump still keeps outrageously implying.

My point is: Trump's insouciance toward COVID-19's provable dangers marks both him — and his office-holding supporters — as morally and mentally unfit for any office of public trust whatsoever.

Avoidably gambling with the health of citizens' lives in a pandemic like this one, is simply not acceptable via any defensible calculus.